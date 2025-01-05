Left Menu

Air Chief's Strategic Tour: Readiness in Lakshadweep

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh visited the Lakshadweep Islands to engage with air warriors and assess military readiness. During the two-day visit, he highlighted the IAF's vital role in geopolitics and emphasized readiness and vigilance to protect national security interests.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, recently made a significant visit to the Lakshadweep Islands, where he interacted with air warriors stationed at Minicoy and Kavaratti Islands.

Over the two-day visit, which commenced on Saturday, Singh assessed military establishments and coordinated with personnel from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, as reported in an official announcement.

He emphasized the necessity for the forces to maintain a strategic advantage amid evolving geopolitical scenarios and underscored the crucial role of the IAF in addressing potential contingencies. Singh commended the professionalism of the troops and urged them to remain vigilant in safeguarding India's security interests.

