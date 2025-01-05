Musk's Unexpected Turn: Criticizes Farage and Reform UK Leadership

Elon Musk has unexpectedly withdrawn his support for Nigel Farage as leader of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party, calling for a change in leadership. The U.S. billionaire had previously backed Farage but recently criticized him on social media, stating Farage "doesn't have what it takes."

Musk, known for his alignment with controversial political figures, had been seen as a potential financial supporter for Reform UK, which aims to shake up the British political landscape. However, Farage has distanced himself from Musk's comments endorsing controversial anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

This development comes amid Musk's continued critique of Labour leader Keir Starmer and British leadership in general. Recently, Musk urged an inquiry into historical cases of sexual exploitation involving men of Pakistani heritage, criticizing Starmer's past oversight as head of the prosecution service.

(With inputs from agencies.)