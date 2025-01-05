Left Menu

Congress Demands Apology for Anti-Women Remarks by BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

The Congress demands an apology from BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks about Priyanka Gandhi, revealing a misogynistic mindset. The statement ignites criticism against the BJP for its alleged anti-women stance and prompts calls for accountability from party leaders, including Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 22:55 IST
The Congress party is calling for a formal apology from BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri following his controversial remarks equating roads in his constituency to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks. The statement has been widely condemned as reflective of a disrespectful attitude toward women.

Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, have criticized Bidhuri, asserting that his comments unveil a broader issue within the BJP concerning its perception of women. Bidhuri's remarks have sparked a debate about the BJP's stance on women's issues, with opponents accusing the party of harboring a persistent misogynistic mindset.

Criticism has also been directed toward high-ranking BJP officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with calls for them to address and repudiate such language. Bidhuri, facing mounting backlash, expressed regret if any offense was caused but maintained that his words were misinterpreted for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

