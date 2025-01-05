Congress Demands Apology for Anti-Women Remarks by BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

The Congress party is calling for a formal apology from BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri following his controversial remarks equating roads in his constituency to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks. The statement has been widely condemned as reflective of a disrespectful attitude toward women.

Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, have criticized Bidhuri, asserting that his comments unveil a broader issue within the BJP concerning its perception of women. Bidhuri's remarks have sparked a debate about the BJP's stance on women's issues, with opponents accusing the party of harboring a persistent misogynistic mindset.

Criticism has also been directed toward high-ranking BJP officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with calls for them to address and repudiate such language. Bidhuri, facing mounting backlash, expressed regret if any offense was caused but maintained that his words were misinterpreted for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)