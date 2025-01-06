Election Showdown: AAP Slams BJP's Objectionable Remarks

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj launched a stern attack on BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for his objectionable remarks about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Bhardwaj warned that the upcoming electoral results would reveal the true power dynamics, expressing confidence in the AAP's position.

The controversy erupted following Bidhuri's public comments questioning CM Atishi's familial background and her surname. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's chief, took to social media, accusing BJP leaders of overstepping boundaries and insulting a female leader, vowing that Delhi's residents would respond through their votes.

Bidhuri, already criticized for past remarks about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed regret for his comments but justified them with reference to past statements by Lalu Yadav. The BJP candidate's remarks have also sparked outrage in Congress, highlighting ongoing political tensions ahead of the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)