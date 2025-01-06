Left Menu

Election Showdown: AAP Slams BJP's Objectionable Remarks

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj criticizes BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri over derogatory statements against Delhi CM Atishi and Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Arvind Kejriwal condemns Bidhuri's comments, calling them a breach of decency. AAP promises electoral retaliation, while Congress demands an apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:12 IST
Election Showdown: AAP Slams BJP's Objectionable Remarks
AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj launched a stern attack on BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for his objectionable remarks about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Bhardwaj warned that the upcoming electoral results would reveal the true power dynamics, expressing confidence in the AAP's position.

The controversy erupted following Bidhuri's public comments questioning CM Atishi's familial background and her surname. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's chief, took to social media, accusing BJP leaders of overstepping boundaries and insulting a female leader, vowing that Delhi's residents would respond through their votes.

Bidhuri, already criticized for past remarks about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed regret for his comments but justified them with reference to past statements by Lalu Yadav. The BJP candidate's remarks have also sparked outrage in Congress, highlighting ongoing political tensions ahead of the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025