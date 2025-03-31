Left Menu

YouTuber Arrested for Blocking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Convoy

A YouTuber was arrested for allegedly blocking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy in Mannuthy. Aneesh Abraham was taken into custody but later released on station bail. The incident occurred as Vadra was traveling to Kochi Airport, prompting police to file charges of endangerment and disobeying police directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 31-03-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:35 IST
YouTuber Arrested for Blocking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Convoy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A YouTuber was arrested for obstructing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy, authorities confirmed on Monday. Mannuthy police detained Aneesh Abraham, from Elanadu, after the incident, but he was later released on station bail. His vehicle was impounded as part of the investigation.

The event transpired around 9:30 pm on Saturday at the Mannuthy Bypass Junction as Vadra headed to Kochi Airport following engagements in her constituency and Malappuram district. Allegedly irritated by the honking of the convoy's pilot vehicle, Abraham stopped his car in front of the procession, police sources indicated.

When a police unit led by the Mannuthy Sub Inspector attempted to alleviate the traffic block, Abraham reportedly confronted them. Authorities have consequently charged him with obstructing the convoy, risking public safety, and defying police orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025