YouTuber Arrested for Blocking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Convoy
A YouTuber was arrested for allegedly blocking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy in Mannuthy. Aneesh Abraham was taken into custody but later released on station bail. The incident occurred as Vadra was traveling to Kochi Airport, prompting police to file charges of endangerment and disobeying police directives.
- Country:
- India
A YouTuber was arrested for obstructing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy, authorities confirmed on Monday. Mannuthy police detained Aneesh Abraham, from Elanadu, after the incident, but he was later released on station bail. His vehicle was impounded as part of the investigation.
The event transpired around 9:30 pm on Saturday at the Mannuthy Bypass Junction as Vadra headed to Kochi Airport following engagements in her constituency and Malappuram district. Allegedly irritated by the honking of the convoy's pilot vehicle, Abraham stopped his car in front of the procession, police sources indicated.
When a police unit led by the Mannuthy Sub Inspector attempted to alleviate the traffic block, Abraham reportedly confronted them. Authorities have consequently charged him with obstructing the convoy, risking public safety, and defying police orders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tribal Tensions Erupt in Madhya Pradesh: Fatal Clashes Between Police and Villagers
Rising Violence Against Police: A Grave Concern in Bihar
Tragic Clash: Police Officer Killed in Madhya Pradesh Mob Attack
Punjab Police Cracks Down on Hawala Operators in Drug Trafficking Case
Railway Police Nab Drug Smugglers, Seize Over 40 Kg of Ganja