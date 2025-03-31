YouTuber Arrested for Blocking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Convoy

A YouTuber was arrested for obstructing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy, authorities confirmed on Monday. Mannuthy police detained Aneesh Abraham, from Elanadu, after the incident, but he was later released on station bail. His vehicle was impounded as part of the investigation.

The event transpired around 9:30 pm on Saturday at the Mannuthy Bypass Junction as Vadra headed to Kochi Airport following engagements in her constituency and Malappuram district. Allegedly irritated by the honking of the convoy's pilot vehicle, Abraham stopped his car in front of the procession, police sources indicated.

When a police unit led by the Mannuthy Sub Inspector attempted to alleviate the traffic block, Abraham reportedly confronted them. Authorities have consequently charged him with obstructing the convoy, risking public safety, and defying police orders.

