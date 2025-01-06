Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Comparison Between Mamata Banerjee and Netaji Bose

Chandra Kumar Bose criticizes comparisons between Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Mamata Banerjee, calling it an unfair juxtaposition. BJP's Agnimitra Paul further fuels debate, charging TMC's Kunal Ghosh for making contentious remarks. The comparison has sparked significant political discourse in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:14 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew, Chandra Kumar Bose (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm brews in India as Chandra Kumar Bose, nephew of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, decries attempts to equate his uncle with West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This backlash follows comments by Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh drawing parallels between the two influential figures.

In an interview with ANI, Bose asserted, "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence, serving as the Congress Party leader and unifying diverse communities." He emphasized Netaji's primary focus was not politics, but the liberation of India, contrasting it with Banerjee's contemporary political role.

Meanwhile, escalating the controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Agnimitra Paul lambasted Ghosh's comments, suggesting that any notion of comparison is not only outrageous but offensive. Paul vehemently denounced the parallels drawn, comparing slogans from Netaji's era to alleged misconducts under Banerjee's leadership, intensifying the political tussle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

