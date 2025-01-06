Protest and Arrest: Prashant Kishor's Stand Against Bihar PSC
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, was arrested during his hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan, protesting against the alleged question paper leak in a Bihar PSC exam. His arrest occurred after authorities deemed the protest illegal due to its location. Kishor was taken to Patna AIIMS for medical examination.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor was arrested early Monday during a hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan, demanding the cancellation of a Bihar PSC exam due to an alleged paper leak.
Authorities deemed the protest illegal, citing its proximity to a restricted area, and swiftly removed Kishor and his supporters from the site. Patna District Magistrate confirmed the arrest, stating Kishor would be presented in court.
Kishor's protest highlighted civil service aspirants' grievances, although a retest for certain candidates had already taken place without incident. The arrest has sparked significant public attention and debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Exam Protests: District Administration Offers Dialogue to Aspirants
Tutor Arrest Sparks Controversy Over BPSC Exam Protests
Controversy Erupts Over BPSC Exam Protests: Calls for Government Action
Clash at Gandhi Maidan: Protests Intensify Amidst Controversial Police Action
Tension in Patna: BPSC Exam Protests Escalate