Protest and Arrest: Prashant Kishor's Stand Against Bihar PSC

In a dramatic turn of events, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor was arrested early Monday during a hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan, demanding the cancellation of a Bihar PSC exam due to an alleged paper leak.

Authorities deemed the protest illegal, citing its proximity to a restricted area, and swiftly removed Kishor and his supporters from the site. Patna District Magistrate confirmed the arrest, stating Kishor would be presented in court.

Kishor's protest highlighted civil service aspirants' grievances, although a retest for certain candidates had already taken place without incident. The arrest has sparked significant public attention and debate.

