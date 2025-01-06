Left Menu

Protest and Arrest: Prashant Kishor's Stand Against Bihar PSC

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, was arrested during his hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan, protesting against the alleged question paper leak in a Bihar PSC exam. His arrest occurred after authorities deemed the protest illegal due to its location. Kishor was taken to Patna AIIMS for medical examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:56 IST
Protest and Arrest: Prashant Kishor's Stand Against Bihar PSC
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor was arrested early Monday during a hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan, demanding the cancellation of a Bihar PSC exam due to an alleged paper leak.

Authorities deemed the protest illegal, citing its proximity to a restricted area, and swiftly removed Kishor and his supporters from the site. Patna District Magistrate confirmed the arrest, stating Kishor would be presented in court.

Kishor's protest highlighted civil service aspirants' grievances, although a retest for certain candidates had already taken place without incident. The arrest has sparked significant public attention and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025