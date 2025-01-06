"High-level political conspiracy behind it": Congress leaders condemn arrest of Kerala MLA PV Anvar

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran MP condemned party MLA PV Anvar's arrest saying there is a "high-level political conspiracy" behind it. "He is a public servant and an MLA. He is not a fugitive from justice. The police showed excessive eagerness to arrest him. When the road was blocked and a stage was built in connection with the CPIM conference, the police were among those who hesitated to register a case that day, including party secretary MV Govindan was among the identifiable people. If the sincerity that the police did not show at that time was shown to arrest Anvar, then it is clear that there is a high-level political conspiracy behind it," Sudhakaran said in a statement.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also condemned the arrest of party MLA PV Anvar, calling it 'state terrorism.' "The police action of arresting PV Anvar by surrounding his house at night in connection with the forest law issue is 'state terrorism.' There was no circumstances to surround his house and arrest him at night. He is not going to hide anywhere. The case of vandalization of public property is not a big issue to surround his house and arrest him at night," Chennithala said in a statement.

Chennithala added that Anvar's arrest will remain a stain on the history of the Kerala Police. "This is an incident that shows the ugliest face of government-run terrorism in the wake of political issues that have taken place in the past. This will remain a stain on the history of the Kerala Police," Chennithala added in the statement.

MLA Anvar was arrested on Sunday for allegedly vandalizing the Nilambur Divisional Forest Office during a protest against the death of a tribal man who was attacked by an elephant in the Karulai forest. The Nilambur magistrate has sent Anvar to 14 days of judicial custody and sent him to Tavanoor jail. Anvar was taken into custody after he and his supporters staged a protest march to the Nilambur Divisional Forest Office, where they allegedly damaged public property.

Police officials have registered a case against the MLA PV Anvar and 11 others under the non-bailable section for destruction of public property, obstructing police in executing their duties. Police had earlier attempted to arrest Anvar, and his supporters had gathered outside his residence, blocking the entrance. The situation led to a heavy police presence in front of the MLA's house.

A large number of police officials were deployed in front of Anvar's house after the Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker granted permission. Police arrested Anvar in the presence of a large crowd, with his supporters raising slogans in his favour following his detention.

Anvar, who was once an ally of the Left Democratic Front, has been critical of the Kerala government, particularly Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In September 2024, he accused the chief minister's aides of phone tapping and misappropriation of seized gold. Back in September 2024, independent legislator PV Anvar accused the chief minister's political secretary, P Sasi, and ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar of indulging in phone tapping of ministers and journalists. Additionally, Anvar has accused MR Ajithkumar and IPS officer Sujith Das S of misappropriation of seized gold. (ANI)

