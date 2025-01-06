Left Menu

China's Unyielding Battle Against Corruption

China's state media emphasizes its anti-corruption measures, highlighting grassroots corruption incidents and the ongoing investigation of high-ranking officials. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection reports a record number of probes in 2023, as President Xi Jinping seeks to maintain control and quash corruption in both political and military spheres.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

On the eve of a critical meeting, China's state broadcaster aired a programme underscoring its efforts to combat grassroots corruption, aiming to demonstrate that the country remains steadfast in tackling graft.

The programme, part of a series titled "Fighting Corruption for the People," focused on cases of petty corruption, showing how local officials exploit their positions.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection revealed it probed a record 58 senior officials last year, as President Xi Jinping aims to eradicate corruption within both the government and the military.

