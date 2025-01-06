China's Unyielding Battle Against Corruption

On the eve of a critical meeting, China's state broadcaster aired a programme underscoring its efforts to combat grassroots corruption, aiming to demonstrate that the country remains steadfast in tackling graft.

The programme, part of a series titled "Fighting Corruption for the People," focused on cases of petty corruption, showing how local officials exploit their positions.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection revealed it probed a record 58 senior officials last year, as President Xi Jinping aims to eradicate corruption within both the government and the military.

