China's Unyielding Battle Against Corruption
China's state media emphasizes its anti-corruption measures, highlighting grassroots corruption incidents and the ongoing investigation of high-ranking officials. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection reports a record number of probes in 2023, as President Xi Jinping seeks to maintain control and quash corruption in both political and military spheres.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:19 IST
On the eve of a critical meeting, China's state broadcaster aired a programme underscoring its efforts to combat grassroots corruption, aiming to demonstrate that the country remains steadfast in tackling graft.
The programme, part of a series titled "Fighting Corruption for the People," focused on cases of petty corruption, showing how local officials exploit their positions.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection revealed it probed a record 58 senior officials last year, as President Xi Jinping aims to eradicate corruption within both the government and the military.
(With inputs from agencies.)
