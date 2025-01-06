Left Menu

West Bengal's 2025 Voter Roll: A Detailed Overview

The electoral rolls for West Bengal's 294 assembly segments were published, highlighting a total of 7,63,96,165 registered voters. Among them, 3,87,93,743 are women and 1,811 belong to the third gender. Eligible voters can still register under the continuous updation programme with several qualifying dates specified.

On Monday, the electoral rolls for all 294 assembly segments in West Bengal were released, marking January 1, 2025, as the relevant qualifying date.

The final rolls account for a total of 7,63,96,165 registered voters, with 3,87,93,743 women and an additional 1,811 voters identified as belonging to the third gender, according to the chief electoral officer.

The notification further emphasized the ongoing opportunity for eligible individuals to register under the continuous updation programme, with additional qualifying dates set throughout the year on April 1, July 1, and October 1.

