Biden's Bold Move: Protecting US Coastlines from Offshore Drilling

The Biden administration has enacted a significant ban on new offshore oil and gas development across much of the United States' coastal regions.

This measure, which utilizes the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, is intended to safeguard federal waters, including the East and West coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and parts of Alaska's northern Bering Sea. Affecting 625 million acres, it aligns with President Biden's climate change objectives and aims to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

While environmentalists applaud the initiative, labeling it a victory for clean coastlines, the oil and gas industry, alongside former President Trump, rebuke the decision as detrimental to American energy security and advocate for its reversal.

