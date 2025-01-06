Left Menu

Prashant Kishor's Arrest Sparks Debate on Protest Rights in Bihar

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was arrested for his 'illegal' fast unto death demanding exam cancellation and better governance in Bihar. Despite bail being granted with conditions, Kishor refused to accept it. He pledges to continue his protest from jail, stirring discussions on democratic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:35 IST
Prashant Kishor's Arrest Sparks Debate on Protest Rights in Bihar
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, was apprehended on Monday for his 'illegal' fast unto death in Bihar. The action resulted from Kishor's demonstration at Gandhi Maidan, despite a court order restricting protests to Gardani Bagh. He was refused bail after declining to agree to the conditions imposed.

Kishor, who started his protest on January 2, demanded the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission's recent exam due to allegations of question paper leaks. His arrest has sparked debates over protest rights. Senior lawyer and party member Y V Giri criticized the bail condition requiring Kishor to admit guilt.

Kishor's refusal to undergo medical examination post-arrest and his allegations of police misconduct add layers to the case. While opposition parties support the candidates' demands for exam cancellation, Kishor remains committed to his cause, asserting readiness to bear any legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025