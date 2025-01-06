Prashant Kishor's Arrest Sparks Debate on Protest Rights in Bihar

Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, was apprehended on Monday for his 'illegal' fast unto death in Bihar. The action resulted from Kishor's demonstration at Gandhi Maidan, despite a court order restricting protests to Gardani Bagh. He was refused bail after declining to agree to the conditions imposed.

Kishor, who started his protest on January 2, demanded the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission's recent exam due to allegations of question paper leaks. His arrest has sparked debates over protest rights. Senior lawyer and party member Y V Giri criticized the bail condition requiring Kishor to admit guilt.

Kishor's refusal to undergo medical examination post-arrest and his allegations of police misconduct add layers to the case. While opposition parties support the candidates' demands for exam cancellation, Kishor remains committed to his cause, asserting readiness to bear any legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)