Macron Asserts France's Crucial Role in Sahel

In a bold address at an annual foreign policy conference, French President Emmanuel Macron outlined France's decisive role in stabilizing Africa's Sahel region. He highlighted the 2013 intervention as crucial to preventing militants from seizing control in various states, despite current political tensions.

Macron took an ironic stance, suggesting the Sahel states have yet to express gratitude for France's military efforts in their region. His remarks come amid France's military withdrawal from countries like Mali and Niger following recent coups.

Refuting claims that France was ousted from the Sahel, Macron clarified that the nation proactively chose to reassess its military strategy in Africa. "France is not on the back foot," he declared, asserting a strategic reorganization.

