Uttarakhand Releases Updated Voter Roll for 2025
The Election Commission has released Uttarakhand's updated voter list for 2025, revealing a total of 84,29,459 registered voters, with various demographics detailed. The list also includes information on service voters and provisions for new registrants turning 18 during specified months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:36 IST
The Election Commission announced the revised final voter list for Uttarakhand on Monday, updating it to reflect eligible individuals as of January 1, 2025.
Details include 84,29,459 total voters, with 43,64,667 males, 40,64,488 females, and 304 third-gender individuals. Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande provided this data at a press briefing.
Younger demographics show 1,44,400 voters aged 18-19, while those above 80 number at 1,62,069. Uttarakhand also features 11,733 polling stations split between urban and rural areas.
