Venezuelan Opposition Leader's Visit to the White House: A Push for International Support

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González, contesting last year's presidential election results against Nicolás Maduro, plans a visit to the White House. Although the meeting with President Biden remains unconfirmed, González's tour aims to rally international backing. Meanwhile, Maduro prepares for a third term amid continued electoral controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:37 IST
opposition leader
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Edmundo González, the Venezuelan opposition leader who contends he defeated President Nicolás Maduro in last year's election, is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday. A senior administration official confirmed the visit to The Associated Press. However, it remains unclear if President Joe Biden will meet with González, who represented the main opposition coalition in the contentious July presidential election.

Embarking on a tour across the Americas, González made stops in Argentina and Uruguay to drum up international support against Maduro's regime. He has called on Venezuelans living near Washington to congregate outside the Organization of American States on Monday.

Meanwhile, President Maduro was invited by the National Assembly to be sworn in for a third term after being declared the winner of the disputed election. The opposition claims their online tally sheets from more than 80% of electronic voting machines show González as the true victor, a result supported by the US and most European governments who reject the electoral outcome reported by the ruling-party loyalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

