Delhi CM Atishi Denounces BJP's Bidhuri for Insults to Her Family

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi strongly condemned BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for making derogatory comments directed at her 80-year-old father, a lifelong teacher committed to educating underprivileged children. With tears in her eyes, Atishi questioned Bidhuri's character and whether he would resort to such tactics for electoral gain.

Atishi stated, 'My father, now 80 and reliant on assistance to walk, dedicated his life to teaching underprivileged children. Will Ramesh Bidhuri stoop so low for election purposes?' She criticized the degradation of political discourse in the country. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia joined her in censuring Bidhuri's comments, accusing the BJP of fostering a culture that allows disparaging remarks about women and women leaders.

Sisodia argued that Bidhuri's statements reflect the BJP's character, suggesting that such rhetoric would not be used without the approval or direction of the party's senior leaders. Previously, Bidhuri stirred controversy by making unsavory comments about CM Atishi's surname and family background.

Arvind Kejriwal took to social media, condemning BJP leaders for crossing 'all limits of shamelessness' and emphasized the Delhiites' resolve to oppose such disrespect against their Chief Minister. The incident adds to previous controversies, including Bidhuri's contentious remarks about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, further illustrating the tensions in Delhi's political landscape.

