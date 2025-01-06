Mizoram's Electoral Dynamics: A Gender Shift in Voter Registration

Mizoram's electoral landscape has witnessed a significant shift, with a 1.5% rise in voter registration for 2025. The state now boasts 8,69,813 registered voters, an increase from last year's figures, according to the election department's recent announcement.

Interestingly, women voters, numbering 4,48,925, surpass men voters, who are 4,20,888, by 28,037. The only exception is Mamit district, where male voters outnumber females by 576.

The Aizawl district stands at the forefront with the highest number of voters, totaling 2,92,115. This is followed by Lunglei with 1,02,304 registered electors. Conversely, the newly formed Hnahthial district has the least number, at 16,436 voters.

