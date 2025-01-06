Mizoram's Electoral Dynamics: A Gender Shift in Voter Registration
Mizoram's voter count increased by 1.5%, with 8,69,813 voters for the upcoming elections. There are more women voters, 4,48,925, compared to 4,20,888 men. Notably, only Mamit district has more male voters. Aizawl leads in voter numbers, while Hnahthial has the fewest.
Mizoram's electoral landscape has witnessed a significant shift, with a 1.5% rise in voter registration for 2025. The state now boasts 8,69,813 registered voters, an increase from last year's figures, according to the election department's recent announcement.
Interestingly, women voters, numbering 4,48,925, surpass men voters, who are 4,20,888, by 28,037. The only exception is Mamit district, where male voters outnumber females by 576.
The Aizawl district stands at the forefront with the highest number of voters, totaling 2,92,115. This is followed by Lunglei with 1,02,304 registered electors. Conversely, the newly formed Hnahthial district has the least number, at 16,436 voters.
