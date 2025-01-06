Trudeau's Exit: A Political Shift in Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping down as leader of the Liberals after nine years amid dwindling popularity. He will remain in his post until a successor is chosen. With upcoming elections and opposition pressures, Trudeau's leadership faces significant challenges.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after nine years at the helm, plans to resign as the Liberal Party leader. He will continue to serve until a new leader is elected, according to a report by CBC News.
Trudeau's decision follows mounting pressures from within his party and sinking poll numbers suggesting a likely defeat in the next election against the Conservatives. His tenure saw three electoral victories, but his popularity waned due to economic concerns like high prices.
The Canadian dollar witnessed a rise against the U.S. dollar, driven by hopes of political stability. Trudeau faced intensified calls to resign after a conflict with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, highlighting party tensions and sparking a crucial leadership race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NDA Reaffirms Nitish Kumar's Leadership for 2025 Bihar Elections
Empowering Delhi's Women Ahead of Elections: Kejriwal's Promise
Political Turmoil: Calls for Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks
Odisha Congress Protests Demand Amit Shah's Resignation over Ambedkar Remark
Cong presses for Shah resignation over Ambedkar remark, announces protests against 'anti-Dalit' BJP