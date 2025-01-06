Left Menu

Trudeau's Exit: A Political Shift in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping down as leader of the Liberals after nine years amid dwindling popularity. He will remain in his post until a successor is chosen. With upcoming elections and opposition pressures, Trudeau's leadership faces significant challenges.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after nine years at the helm, plans to resign as the Liberal Party leader. He will continue to serve until a new leader is elected, according to a report by CBC News.

Trudeau's decision follows mounting pressures from within his party and sinking poll numbers suggesting a likely defeat in the next election against the Conservatives. His tenure saw three electoral victories, but his popularity waned due to economic concerns like high prices.

The Canadian dollar witnessed a rise against the U.S. dollar, driven by hopes of political stability. Trudeau faced intensified calls to resign after a conflict with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, highlighting party tensions and sparking a crucial leadership race.

