Trudeau's Exit: A Political Shift in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after nine years at the helm, plans to resign as the Liberal Party leader. He will continue to serve until a new leader is elected, according to a report by CBC News.

Trudeau's decision follows mounting pressures from within his party and sinking poll numbers suggesting a likely defeat in the next election against the Conservatives. His tenure saw three electoral victories, but his popularity waned due to economic concerns like high prices.

The Canadian dollar witnessed a rise against the U.S. dollar, driven by hopes of political stability. Trudeau faced intensified calls to resign after a conflict with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, highlighting party tensions and sparking a crucial leadership race.

