Political Turmoil in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Saga

South Korean investigators are pushing for an extension of the arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the country. Blinken reaffirmed his confidence in South Korea, a crucial American ally, amidst the political turmoil triggered by Yoon's martial law decree.

The warrant, a first for a sitting South Korean president, was set to expire on Monday. Authorities have requested more time to serve the warrant as Yoon, facing impeachment over the declaration, is under criminal investigation for potential insurrection. Presidential security blocked investigators' earlier attempts to arrest him.

The impasse has divided public opinion, with supporters and opponents of Yoon rallying across the nation. Despite Yoon's controversial actions, the situation exemplifies the strength of South Korea's democratic processes, as noted by Blinken. The Constitutional Court is tasked with determining Yoon's fate in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)