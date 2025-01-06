Ajit Pawar's Heated Exchange in Baramati
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reacted strongly to constituents who presented demands, stating that receiving their votes does not equate to ownership of him. During a Baramati meeting, he questioned if they considered him their servant. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule reiterated the importance of fulfilling government promises.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his temper at a public meeting in Baramati after receiving numerous demand-laden memorandums from constituents. He emphasized that voting for him did not translate to ownership.
Addressing the crowd on Sunday, Pawar queried whether they had made him their servant, reflecting his frustration. His remarks highlighted the tension between elected officials and public expectations.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stressed the significance of the populace as the cornerstone of democratic power. He reassured citizens of the government's commitment to fulfilling all electoral promises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
