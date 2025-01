Trudeau's Departure: A Turning Point in Canadian Politics

In a stunning political development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation, according to an official source. This comes amidst growing dissatisfaction among the public and internal chaos within his government, highlighted by the surprising exit of his finance minister.

Trudeau will reportedly hold his position until the Liberal Party selects a new leader, though the timetable for a nationwide election remains uncertain. He initially gained office in 2015, ending a decade of Conservative rule, but has recently faced criticism over issues like rising living costs and immigration.

The resignation highlights a precarious international moment for Canada, particularly concerning recent threats from US President-elect Donald Trump regarding trade tariffs. Meanwhile, Chrystia Freeland's resignation further signals a deepening crisis within Trudeau's administration over economic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)