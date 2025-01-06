Akal Takht Jathedar Urges Quick Action on Sukhbir Singh Badal Resignation

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Monday pressed the Shiromani Akali Dal to implement its directive concerning the acceptance of Sukhbir Singh Badal's resignation as party chief, originally announced on December 2 last year. The Jathedar emphasized that the SAD should act without hesitation in fulfilling this directive.

The religious directive followed a declaration of punishment for Sukhbir Singh Badal and other SAD leaders over alleged misconduct by the party and its government from 2007 to 2017. Although Badal submitted his resignation in November last year, the SAD working committee has not yet accepted it, despite the call for rapid action.

In a related development, the Akal Takht Jathedar criticized the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for initiating an inquiry against Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. Only the Akal Takht, according to Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, is authorized to conduct such inquiries, further complicating the political landscape.

