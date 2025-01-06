Prashant Kishor Released After Dramatic Arrest for Protest Fast

Prashant Kishor, known for founding the Jan Suraaj Party, was arrested following his participation in a fast unto death, deemed illegal under a Patna High Court order. However, he was later released on unconditional bail despite initially rejecting the bail conditions as unreasonable.

Kishor's arrest early in the morning from Gandhi Maidan marked the culmination of dramatic events as he protested against the Bihar Public Service Commission examination, amid accusations of question paper leaks. He argued the bail conditions were equivalent to admitting guilt, leading to his time in judicial custody until an advocate helped alter the conditions.

Despite criticism from politicians like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Kishor continues to push for accountability and supports ongoing protests, highlighting administrative inadequacies and calling for visible political backing for his cause, which focuses on youth and systemic transparency in Bihar.

