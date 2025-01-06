Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Released After Dramatic Arrest for Protest Fast

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, was arrested for a fast unto death but secured unconditional bail after challenging demanding conditions. He continues his protest against alleged exam paper leaks in Bihar, criticizing local government preparedness and calling for political support from leaders like Tejashwi Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:12 IST
Prashant Kishor Released After Dramatic Arrest for Protest Fast
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, known for founding the Jan Suraaj Party, was arrested following his participation in a fast unto death, deemed illegal under a Patna High Court order. However, he was later released on unconditional bail despite initially rejecting the bail conditions as unreasonable.

Kishor's arrest early in the morning from Gandhi Maidan marked the culmination of dramatic events as he protested against the Bihar Public Service Commission examination, amid accusations of question paper leaks. He argued the bail conditions were equivalent to admitting guilt, leading to his time in judicial custody until an advocate helped alter the conditions.

Despite criticism from politicians like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Kishor continues to push for accountability and supports ongoing protests, highlighting administrative inadequacies and calling for visible political backing for his cause, which focuses on youth and systemic transparency in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025