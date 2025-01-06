Trudeau Steps Down: A New Chapter for Canadian Politics

In a significant political shift, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday his intention to resign as leader of the ruling Liberal Party. This decision comes after a nine-year tenure marked by both successes and growing challenges.

Trudeau will remain in office until his party selects a successor, amidst mounting pressure from within the party due to predictions of a heavy defeat in the upcoming elections. The move has resulted in the suspension of parliament until March 24, setting the stage for a potential election delay until May.

Trudeau's resignation follows internal party discontent and public dissatisfaction, exacerbated by economic challenges and a housing shortage. His decision is seen as a strategic attempt to reduce political division as the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, prepare to challenge the Liberals under new leadership.

