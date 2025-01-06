Trudeau Steps Down: A New Chapter for Canadian Politics
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will step down as Liberal leader after nine years. Despite staying on temporarily, he's under pressure due to poor party standings. Parliament is suspended until March 24, delaying any elections. Trudeau's decision aims to reduce political polarization and allow a smoother transition.
In a significant political shift, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday his intention to resign as leader of the ruling Liberal Party. This decision comes after a nine-year tenure marked by both successes and growing challenges.
Trudeau will remain in office until his party selects a successor, amidst mounting pressure from within the party due to predictions of a heavy defeat in the upcoming elections. The move has resulted in the suspension of parliament until March 24, setting the stage for a potential election delay until May.
Trudeau's resignation follows internal party discontent and public dissatisfaction, exacerbated by economic challenges and a housing shortage. His decision is seen as a strategic attempt to reduce political division as the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, prepare to challenge the Liberals under new leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil: Calls for Amit Shah's Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks
Odisha Congress Protests Demand Amit Shah's Resignation over Ambedkar Remark
Cong presses for Shah resignation over Ambedkar remark, announces protests against 'anti-Dalit' BJP
Parliament Clash: Union Minister Demands Rahul Gandhi's Resignation Over Alleged Scuffle
Uproar Over Alleged Insult to Ambedkar: Congress Demands Amit Shah's Resignation