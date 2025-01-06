Left Menu

Trudeau Steps Down: A New Chapter for Canadian Politics

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will step down as Liberal leader after nine years. Despite staying on temporarily, he's under pressure due to poor party standings. Parliament is suspended until March 24, delaying any elections. Trudeau's decision aims to reduce political polarization and allow a smoother transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:17 IST
In a significant political shift, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday his intention to resign as leader of the ruling Liberal Party. This decision comes after a nine-year tenure marked by both successes and growing challenges.

Trudeau will remain in office until his party selects a successor, amidst mounting pressure from within the party due to predictions of a heavy defeat in the upcoming elections. The move has resulted in the suspension of parliament until March 24, setting the stage for a potential election delay until May.

Trudeau's resignation follows internal party discontent and public dissatisfaction, exacerbated by economic challenges and a housing shortage. His decision is seen as a strategic attempt to reduce political division as the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, prepare to challenge the Liberals under new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

