Naveen Patnaik Leads Rally Against 'Price Rise Sarkar' in Odisha

Naveen Patnaik, president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), spearheaded a protest rally against rising commodity prices in Odisha, challenging the governance of the BJP. This marked Patnaik's first participation in such an event in 25 years, where he criticized the 'Mohan Majhi' administration for failing to address mounting costs.

Accusing the BJP government of insensitivity and unfulfilled promises, Patnaik alleged the administration had lost control over market prices. He stated that the 'double engine' BJP government, referring to its rule at both the state and center, burdened citizens with high prices and elevated GST, further straining their finances.

The rally drew thousands of BJD supporters who dramatized their grievances against the BJP by donning symbolic garlands of potatoes and onions. The BJP countered the protest, claiming Odisha's prices are lower than other states, dismissing the rally as mere theatrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)