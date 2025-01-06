Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Leads Rally Against 'Price Rise Sarkar' in Odisha

Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik led a protest rally against escalating commodity prices in Odisha, criticizing the BJP government for its alleged inaction. The rally highlighted the burden of GST and soared prices on common people. Prominent BJD leaders participated, showcasing party unity amidst strong rebuttals from BJP officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:27 IST
Naveen Patnaik Leads Rally Against 'Price Rise Sarkar' in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), spearheaded a protest rally against rising commodity prices in Odisha, challenging the governance of the BJP. This marked Patnaik's first participation in such an event in 25 years, where he criticized the 'Mohan Majhi' administration for failing to address mounting costs.

Accusing the BJP government of insensitivity and unfulfilled promises, Patnaik alleged the administration had lost control over market prices. He stated that the 'double engine' BJP government, referring to its rule at both the state and center, burdened citizens with high prices and elevated GST, further straining their finances.

The rally drew thousands of BJD supporters who dramatized their grievances against the BJP by donning symbolic garlands of potatoes and onions. The BJP countered the protest, claiming Odisha's prices are lower than other states, dismissing the rally as mere theatrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025