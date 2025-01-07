Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift Between Venezuela and Paraguay Over Opposition Support

Venezuela announced it will sever diplomatic ties with Paraguay, pulling its diplomats out, following remarks by Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, who backed Venezuela's opposition. This diplomatic break precedes Venezuelan President Maduro's upcoming inauguration after a disputed election with opposition figure Edmundo Gonzalez.

Diplomatic Rift Between Venezuela and Paraguay Over Opposition Support
  • Venezuela

Venezuela has officially declared a break in diplomatic relations with Paraguay, pulling its diplomats out of the country. This move follows comments made by Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, who has openly supported Venezuela's opposition.

Only days ahead of President Nicolas Maduro's scheduled inauguration for a third term, after an election marred by contention, ties have frayed. Both Maduro and former opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez claim victory in the disputed July election.

Pena is among a cohort of international leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who recognize Gonzalez as Venezuela's rightful president-elect. Via a social media post, Pena revealed a video call with Gonzalez and reiterated his commitment to helping restore democracy in Venezuela.

