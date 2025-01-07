Pushing for Pardons: Tarrio's Plea to Trump

Four years after the January 6 Capitol riot, Enrique Tarrio, a key figure behind the attack, has petitioned Donald Trump for a full pardon. Tarrio, previously leading the far-right Proud Boys, was given a 22-year sentence for his involvement in orchestrating the assault, which left more than 140 officers injured and resulted in five fatalities.

As President-elect Trump prepares to return to office, Tarrio's attorney has sent the pardon request along with pleas to Trump's associates. The new Congress has just certified the 2024 election results, with Trump's inauguration set for January 20. Trump's transition spokeswoman said potential pardons are under consideration, depending on the individuals' charges.

Despite Trump's past campaign statements about the January 6 defendants being victims of an unfair justice system, exceptions may apply for those who behaved radically. More than 1,583 people faced charges linked to the Capitol assault, and Tarrio's seditious conspiracy conviction represents a challenging case for Trump's promise of pardons.

