Left Menu

Michael Barr Resigns: A Strategic Move Amid Trump Transition

Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's Vice Chair for Supervision, will step down on February 28, avoiding potential conflict with incoming President Trump. Initially intending to serve out his term, Barr cited potential distraction to the Fed's functions as his reason. His departure allows Trump to appoint new banking regulators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 04:07 IST
Michael Barr Resigns: A Strategic Move Amid Trump Transition
Michael Barr

In a surprise announcement, Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's Vice Chair for Supervision, declared his plan to step down on February 28, a decision seen as a strategic move to prevent a possible legal confrontation with President-elect Donald Trump. Barr's term was originally set to end in July 2026.

Barr had previously vowed to serve out his full term, but changed course after discussing legal risks with his advisors. The decision, he revealed to Reuters, aims to avoid distracting the Fed from its key duties. Despite confidence in winning any legal challenge, Barr emphasized it would be an unpleasant and disruptive process.

With Barr's departure, Trump gains an opportunity to install his own regulators, potentially easing banking supervision and focusing on growth-driven policies. Key figures like Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller are speculated as potential successors, according to industry sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025