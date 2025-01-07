Michael Barr Resigns: A Strategic Move Amid Trump Transition

In a surprise announcement, Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's Vice Chair for Supervision, declared his plan to step down on February 28, a decision seen as a strategic move to prevent a possible legal confrontation with President-elect Donald Trump. Barr's term was originally set to end in July 2026.

Barr had previously vowed to serve out his full term, but changed course after discussing legal risks with his advisors. The decision, he revealed to Reuters, aims to avoid distracting the Fed from its key duties. Despite confidence in winning any legal challenge, Barr emphasized it would be an unpleasant and disruptive process.

With Barr's departure, Trump gains an opportunity to install his own regulators, potentially easing banking supervision and focusing on growth-driven policies. Key figures like Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller are speculated as potential successors, according to industry sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)