Trump's Bold Offer: Canada as the 51st State?

Amidst a political shakeup, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned, citing pressure from his own Liberal Party due to decreasing popularity. The move comes as general elections loom on the horizon.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump has seized the moment to renew his controversial proposal of annexing Canada as the 51st state of the United States. Trump's suggestion, not new but emphasized during his interactions with Trudeau post-election, highlights the economic and security advantages he believes the union would yield.

The reaction from Canada has been notably muted, with Trump further escalating the situation by threatening a 25% tariff on Canadian imports to address issues of drugs and migration at the border. The tension underscores the strained relationship between the two leaders.

