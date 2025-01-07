Left Menu

U.S. Accuses Russia of Fueling Sudan Conflict at UN

The United States has accused Russia at the United Nations of financially backing both sides in the Sudanese conflict. Washington points to Russia's involvement in Sudan's gold trade as a factor in prolonging the war. Russia has dismissed these claims as baseless fabrications by the West.

The United States has stepped up accusations against Russia at the United Nations, alleging that Moscow is financially supporting both sides of Sudan's ongoing conflict. This marks an escalation in Washington's previous assertions about Russia's involvement in the war.

The conflict, which began in April 2023 due to a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has resulted in massive displacement and a significant hunger crisis. In a United Nations Security Council vote last November, Russia vetoed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid, while the other 14 council members supported it.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated, "Russia chose obstruction: standing alone as it voted to imperil civilians, while funding both sides of the conflict." The U.S. believes Russia's involvement in Sudan's gold trade through sanctioned entities could harm the country's long-term interests. Russia rebuffed these claims, with Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy criticizing U.S. judgments, while Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia dismissed them as Western fabrications. The political discourse continues as Thomas-Greenfield, nominated by Joe Biden, prepares for a transition of leadership to Donald Trump in January.

