Congress's Bold Accusations: AAP Alleged To Spend Crores on Paid Workers
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit accuses Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of deploying paid workers ahead of Delhi elections. He estimates AAP will spend around Rs 300 crore on these workers across the city. Meanwhile, Congress emphasizes its commitment to serving the needy and addressing women's issues.
In a pointed criticism against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit leveled serious allegations suggesting that AAP intends to spend up to Rs 300 crore on paid workers in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Dikshit claims that 90% of AAP's workforce comprises paid employees earning Rs 600 daily.
According to Dikshit, the expenditure in the New Delhi assembly constituency alone is projected to hit nearly five crores. The Congress leader, facing off against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, revealed his plans to escalate the matter to the Election Commission, questioning the source of such cash flow.
Alongside these allegations, Congress asserts its preparedness for the elections while continuing to challenge AAP's governance. Congress leader Dipika Pandey Singh emphasized their focus on women's issues and supporting the needy, contrasting Congress from being a 'jumla' party. The electoral atmosphere intensifies as Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut warns that the Congress-AAP tussle might inadvertently benefit the BJP.
