India to Reach One Billion Voter Milestone

India is poised to set a historical milestone by reaching over one billion registered voters, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in a recent press conference.

The announcement comes as the world prepares for a pivotal year in 2024, with elections occurring across two-thirds of global democracies. Kumar highlighted the impressive voter turnout and participation in the recent Lok Sabha elections, crediting both men and women for their involvement.

With the latest updates in electoral rolls following special summary revisions in major states, India is about to surpass the 99 crore voter mark, a significant step towards reaching the staggering one billion figure. Women's voter registration is also on the rise, approaching an impressive 48 crore.

