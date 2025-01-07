India to Reach One Billion Voter Milestone
India is on the brink of a monumental achievement: reaching one billion registered voters, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. As global elections approach in 2024, India stands out with unprecedented voter participation. Notably, women's participation is also increasing, with nearly 48 crore female voters projected.
- Country:
- India
India is poised to set a historical milestone by reaching over one billion registered voters, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in a recent press conference.
The announcement comes as the world prepares for a pivotal year in 2024, with elections occurring across two-thirds of global democracies. Kumar highlighted the impressive voter turnout and participation in the recent Lok Sabha elections, crediting both men and women for their involvement.
With the latest updates in electoral rolls following special summary revisions in major states, India is about to surpass the 99 crore voter mark, a significant step towards reaching the staggering one billion figure. Women's voter registration is also on the rise, approaching an impressive 48 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa's Spectacular Big Bash 2024-25: A Celebration Like No Other
Global Political Leadership in 2024: Women Still Underrepresented Despite Key Milestones
Audible India Unveils Most Listened Audiobooks and Podcasts of 2024
Rozgar Mela 2024 Boosts Employment Across India
Trump's Revolutionary Rally at AmericaFest 2024: A New Era for the GOP