BJP Aims for Record Membership in Maharashtra with 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to commence the second phase of its ambitious membership drive in Maharashtra from January 10. This initiative is part of a larger plan to make BJP the largest political party in the state by registering 1.5 crore new primary members, a senior leader announced on Tuesday.

Dubbed the 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan', the campaign aims to extend its reach to every household across one lakh polling booths in Maharashtra, explained state party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. He revealed that the effort is part of the 'Sangathan Parv' initiative which began earlier this month.

The drive will involve a comprehensive door-to-door canvassing effort, with teams of MLAs, MPs, ministers, and other elected representatives visiting up to 50 homes per booth to encourage membership. Meanwhile, internal party discussions are underway regarding comments made by BJP MLA Suresh Dhas against state NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, related to a recent murder case in Beed district.

(With inputs from agencies.)