Left Menu

BJP Aims for Record Membership in Maharashtra with 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan'

The BJP will launch the second phase of its membership drive in Maharashtra on January 10. The initiative, 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan', aims to enroll 1.5 crore new primary members, making it the largest party in the state. State party chief Bawankule detailed the extensive campaign approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:38 IST
BJP Aims for Record Membership in Maharashtra with 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to commence the second phase of its ambitious membership drive in Maharashtra from January 10. This initiative is part of a larger plan to make BJP the largest political party in the state by registering 1.5 crore new primary members, a senior leader announced on Tuesday.

Dubbed the 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan', the campaign aims to extend its reach to every household across one lakh polling booths in Maharashtra, explained state party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. He revealed that the effort is part of the 'Sangathan Parv' initiative which began earlier this month.

The drive will involve a comprehensive door-to-door canvassing effort, with teams of MLAs, MPs, ministers, and other elected representatives visiting up to 50 homes per booth to encourage membership. Meanwhile, internal party discussions are underway regarding comments made by BJP MLA Suresh Dhas against state NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, related to a recent murder case in Beed district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025