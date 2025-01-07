Kejriwal's Promise: Politics of Work Over Abuse

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the forthcoming Delhi Assembly polls present a choice between 'politics of work' and 'politics of abuse.' The leader confidently asserted that his party would clinch victory in the national capital.

Scheduled for February 5, with results counting on February 8, these elections promise a significant political showdown. January 17 marks the deadline for filing nominations, while scrutiny will occur by January 18.

Kejriwal criticized unnamed rival parties for resorting to unfounded accusations instead of presenting viable candidates or policies. He urged AAP supporters to prepare vigorously, referring to them as the party's greatest asset in the electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)