Is It Time to End Daylight Saving?

Daylight saving time, affecting millions in North America, is under scrutiny as U.S. President-elect Trump pushes to abolish it, calling it costly and inconvenient. The bipartisan debate continues, with the Sunshine Protection Act stalled in Congress, while some states seek permanent standard or daylight time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:32 IST
The enduring debate over daylight saving time has been reignited as President-elect Donald Trump advocates for its abolition. Describing the twice-yearly clock adjustments as costly and inconvenient, Trump aims to eliminate the practice, impacting approximately 400 million people across North America.

Despite the U.S. Senate passing the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022 to make daylight saving time permanent, the bill remains stalled in the House. As Republicans take control of both Congressional chambers, discussions may resume, potentially reviving the bill or introducing new legislation.

Currently, daylight saving time begins March 9 in the U.S., moving clocks forward, and ends November 2. However, states like Hawaii and Arizona have opted out, maintaining consistency year-round, highlighting the diverse stance across the country.

