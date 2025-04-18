Tensions Rise in Seelampur: 'Lady Don' and the Pursuit of Revenge
In northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, security has been enhanced following the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy. The incident was allegedly orchestrated by a woman known as 'Lady Don', seeking revenge for her brother's past stabbing. The murder sparked protests, prompting police action to maintain order.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising tensions, police in northeast Delhi's Seelampur have increased security following the tragic stabbing of a 17-year-old boy, officials revealed on Friday.
The incident, reported on Thursday evening from the J Block area, involved a victim named Kunal, who was declared dead upon arrival at JPC Hospital.
Sources within the police attribute the orchestrated murder to a woman infamously known as 'Lady Don', who sought vengeance for her brother's earlier stabbing. Her actions have incited local protests, leading law enforcement to bolster their presence and work diligently to restore peace and identify those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seelampur
- security
- stabbing
- Lady Don
- Delhi
- murder
- retribution
- protests
- law enforcement
- investigation
ALSO READ
Missing Delhi Man Found Dead in UP: Murder Investigation Underway
Delhi's Water Woes: Minister Vows Overhaul and Relief
Delhi Police Probe Forgery in SSC Exam, Multi-Crore Fraud Unveiled
Family Tragedy in Thane: Son Allegedly Murders Father
Delhi High Court Expedites Hearing in Chidambaram's INX Media Case