Tensions Rise in Seelampur: 'Lady Don' and the Pursuit of Revenge

Amid rising tensions, police in northeast Delhi's Seelampur have increased security following the tragic stabbing of a 17-year-old boy, officials revealed on Friday.

The incident, reported on Thursday evening from the J Block area, involved a victim named Kunal, who was declared dead upon arrival at JPC Hospital.

Sources within the police attribute the orchestrated murder to a woman infamously known as 'Lady Don', who sought vengeance for her brother's earlier stabbing. Her actions have incited local protests, leading law enforcement to bolster their presence and work diligently to restore peace and identify those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)