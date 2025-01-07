Left Menu

AAP vs BJP: Battle Over Delhi CM's Official Residence

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP-led central government of revoking the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. Despite the action, Atishi stated her commitment to serving Delhi's citizens, promising Rs 2,100 for women and free healthcare for the elderly, undeterred by losing her residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:38 IST
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Centre of having revoked the official residence allotted to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. The AAP addressed the issue in a press conference held on Tuesday, in which serious allegations were made against the central government's actions.

During the press briefing, Delhi CM Atishi emphasized her steadfast dedication to serving the citizens of Delhi, asserting that the loss of her official residence would not impede her efforts to fulfill her promises. She vowed to turn to the streets, if necessary, to continue her work for the public.

Atishi announced her intentions to provide financial support to women through a pledged amount of Rs 2,100 and extend free healthcare services to senior citizens. Joining her at the press conference were Rajya Sabha AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

