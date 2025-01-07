AAP vs BJP: Battle Over Delhi CM's Official Residence

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Centre of having revoked the official residence allotted to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. The AAP addressed the issue in a press conference held on Tuesday, in which serious allegations were made against the central government's actions.

During the press briefing, Delhi CM Atishi emphasized her steadfast dedication to serving the citizens of Delhi, asserting that the loss of her official residence would not impede her efforts to fulfill her promises. She vowed to turn to the streets, if necessary, to continue her work for the public.

Atishi announced her intentions to provide financial support to women through a pledged amount of Rs 2,100 and extend free healthcare services to senior citizens. Joining her at the press conference were Rajya Sabha AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)