Jharkhand Congress Launches Ambedkar Samman March Amid Controversy

The Jharkhand Congress launched its 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' from Khalari, Ranchi, on Tuesday, led by state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh. This initiative seeks to underline Congress's dedication to protecting democratic values and social justice.

Amidst the march, participants brandished banners, chanting slogans calling for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation following his controversial comments during a Rajya Sabha debate. Kamlesh highlighted the Congress's intolerance towards the perceived insult of Ambedkar, the principal architect of India's Constitution.

The march is part of a broader Congress campaign titled 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan', initiated by the extended Congress working committee in Karnataka, aiming to press for Shah's resignation over his remarks on Ambedkar. The campaign intends to cover every block within the state, showcasing widespread dissent against what is described as a dismissal of constitutional values by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)