President Dissanayake's Strategic Diplomacy Tour: Strengthening Ties with China

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to embark on a significant three-day visit to China from January 14, underscoring 68 years of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and China, as confirmed by government spokesman and minister Nalinda Jayathissa.

This visit follows Dissanayake's earlier tour to India in December, which marked his first international trip following his assumption of office on September 21. Accompanying him are senior ministers Vijitha Herath and Bimal Rathnayaka, alongside Foreign Minister.

With the reaffirmation of Sri Lanka's commitment to the 'One China policy', plans to discuss development under China's Belt and Road Initiative remain central, notwithstanding India's express concerns over the project.

