Delhi Elections: BJP Vows to Deliver 'Conflict-Free Government'

BJP leaders, including Baijayant Jay Panda and Union Ministers Harsh Malhotra and JP Nadda, express confidence in their victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, emphasizing the need for a 'conflict-free government'. They urge voters to focus on development and quality services.

Updated: 07-01-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:03 IST
Delhi Elections: BJP Vows to Deliver 'Conflict-Free Government'
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Baijayant Jay Panda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Baijayant Jay Panda expressed confidence on Tuesday about the party's prospects in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, affirming the capital's desire for a "conflict-free government." He said the BJP has been preparing extensively, and the people of Delhi have seen enough of the current administration's unmet promises.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra echoed this sentiment, forecasting a defeat for the current AAP government. He confidently stated that Delhi would elect a BJP Chief Minister on February 8, marking a significant shift in the capital's political landscape.

Additionally, BJP Chief JP Nadda welcomed the Election Commission's announcement regarding the elections and urged Delhiites to elect a government committed to progress, transparency, and quality public services. He highlighted the BJP's focus on a 'Viksit Delhi', aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for comprehensive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

