Ecuador's Leadership Shuffle: Noboa Entrusts Gellibert as Acting President

In a strategic move, Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa has issued a decree appointing interim vice-president Cynthia Natalie Gellibert as acting president. This decision, effective from Thursday to Sunday, allows Noboa to focus on his campaign for re-election.

The decree has sparked a heated debate in Ecuador regarding presidential duties during campaign periods. This comes against the backdrop of Noboa's ongoing conflict with elected vice-president Veronica Abad.

Gellibert's appointment follows her recent selection as interim vice-president, succeeding another interim who was named only days before. The political maneuvering reflects the complexities and tensions in Ecuador's current leadership.

