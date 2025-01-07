Ecuador's Leadership Shuffle: Noboa Entrusts Gellibert as Acting President
Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa has appointed interim vice-president Cynthia Natalie Gellibert as acting president for four days to allow him to campaign for re-election. This decision comes amid a debate about who would serve in his absence, fueled by a dispute with elected vice-president Veronica Abad.
- Country:
- Ecuador
In a strategic move, Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa has issued a decree appointing interim vice-president Cynthia Natalie Gellibert as acting president. This decision, effective from Thursday to Sunday, allows Noboa to focus on his campaign for re-election.
The decree has sparked a heated debate in Ecuador regarding presidential duties during campaign periods. This comes against the backdrop of Noboa's ongoing conflict with elected vice-president Veronica Abad.
Gellibert's appointment follows her recent selection as interim vice-president, succeeding another interim who was named only days before. The political maneuvering reflects the complexities and tensions in Ecuador's current leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Ecuador's Political Drama: Judge Restores VP Veronica Abad
Ecuador's Political Drama: Interim Vice-President Amid Election Campaign