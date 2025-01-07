Left Menu

Gen Vijay Kumar Singh Takes Oath as Mizoram Governor

Former Army Chief Gen Vijay Kumar Singh is set to be sworn in as the governor of Mizoram on January 16. The ceremony, initially scheduled for January 9, was postponed due to family health issues. Singh, appointed by President Droupadi Murmu, will succeed Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:32 IST
Gen Vijay Kumar Singh Takes Oath as Mizoram Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Former Army Chief Gen Vijay Kumar Singh is preparing to take office as the governor of Mizoram on January 16. This follows an announcement from Raj Bhavan officials who initially planned the event for January 9 but were compelled to delay due to family health concerns.

Singh is expected to arrive at the Lengpui Airport near Aizawl on January 15, with the oath-taking ceremony scheduled at the Raj Bhavan. The event will be attended by dignitaries including Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, and notable members of the political and social community.

Judge of the Gauhati High Court will administer the oath to Singh, who was appointed governor by President Droupadi Murmu on December 24. Singh will replace Hari Babu Kambhampati, who has assumed the governorship of Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025