Gen Vijay Kumar Singh Takes Oath as Mizoram Governor

Former Army Chief Gen Vijay Kumar Singh is preparing to take office as the governor of Mizoram on January 16. This follows an announcement from Raj Bhavan officials who initially planned the event for January 9 but were compelled to delay due to family health concerns.

Singh is expected to arrive at the Lengpui Airport near Aizawl on January 15, with the oath-taking ceremony scheduled at the Raj Bhavan. The event will be attended by dignitaries including Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, and notable members of the political and social community.

Judge of the Gauhati High Court will administer the oath to Singh, who was appointed governor by President Droupadi Murmu on December 24. Singh will replace Hari Babu Kambhampati, who has assumed the governorship of Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)