Gen Vijay Kumar Singh Takes Oath as Mizoram Governor
Former Army Chief Gen Vijay Kumar Singh is set to be sworn in as the governor of Mizoram on January 16. The ceremony, initially scheduled for January 9, was postponed due to family health issues. Singh, appointed by President Droupadi Murmu, will succeed Hari Babu Kambhampati.
- Country:
- India
Former Army Chief Gen Vijay Kumar Singh is preparing to take office as the governor of Mizoram on January 16. This follows an announcement from Raj Bhavan officials who initially planned the event for January 9 but were compelled to delay due to family health concerns.
Singh is expected to arrive at the Lengpui Airport near Aizawl on January 15, with the oath-taking ceremony scheduled at the Raj Bhavan. The event will be attended by dignitaries including Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, and notable members of the political and social community.
Judge of the Gauhati High Court will administer the oath to Singh, who was appointed governor by President Droupadi Murmu on December 24. Singh will replace Hari Babu Kambhampati, who has assumed the governorship of Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TN Assembly: State anthem only played, says Raj Bhavan.
TN Assembly: State anthem played first, national anthem should have been, says Raj Bhavan.
Respecting national anthem fundamental duty. Is sung in state legislatures at beginning, end of Governor's address, says Raj Bhavan.
TN Guv appealed to CM and Speaker to sing National Anthem. However, they 'cussedly' refused: Raj Bhavan on Assembly row.
TN Assembly: Governor Ravi leaves House in ''deep anguish'' over ''brazen disrespect'' to Constitution and National Anthem: Raj Bhavan.