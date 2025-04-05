Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Governor Celebrates Durga Ashtami with Community Spirit at Raj Bhavan

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla of Himachal Pradesh celebrated Durga Ashtami at Raj Bhavan by distributing fruit offerings and interacting with the public. The event emphasized community bonding and traditional customs, with attendees praising the Governor's people-oriented approach. His remarks included support for recent legislative changes benefiting the Muslim community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:34 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of Durga Ashtami, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla opened the gates of Raj Bhavan to the public on Saturday. The Governor marked the occasion by distributing fruits and engaging with attendees, emphasizing the importance of communal harmony and traditional values.

The Ashtami festivities, part of the Chaitra Navratri period, honor Mahagauri, a revered figure in Hindu mythology. Governor Shukla expressed his delight at the large turnout, remarking on the significance of maintaining cultural traditions in Himachal Pradesh, a state often referred to as 'Dev Bhoomi'.

In addition to the celebrations, Governor Shukla lauded the recent passage of the Waqf amendment bill, highlighting its potential benefits for underserved segments of the Muslim community. The Governor also continued his long-standing tradition of organizing the 'Falahar Grahan' program, reflecting on his commitment to fostering spiritual and cultural connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

