Himachal Pradesh Governor Celebrates Durga Ashtami with Community Spirit at Raj Bhavan

In a vibrant celebration of Durga Ashtami, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla opened the gates of Raj Bhavan to the public on Saturday. The Governor marked the occasion by distributing fruits and engaging with attendees, emphasizing the importance of communal harmony and traditional values.

The Ashtami festivities, part of the Chaitra Navratri period, honor Mahagauri, a revered figure in Hindu mythology. Governor Shukla expressed his delight at the large turnout, remarking on the significance of maintaining cultural traditions in Himachal Pradesh, a state often referred to as 'Dev Bhoomi'.

In addition to the celebrations, Governor Shukla lauded the recent passage of the Waqf amendment bill, highlighting its potential benefits for underserved segments of the Muslim community. The Governor also continued his long-standing tradition of organizing the 'Falahar Grahan' program, reflecting on his commitment to fostering spiritual and cultural connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)