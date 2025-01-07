Left Menu

CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam to Step Down as Trump Era Begins

Rostin Behnam, chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is set to step down as Donald Trump assumes office. His departure allows Trump to appoint a successor aligned with his deregulatory agenda, amid ongoing discussions about crypto regulation and significant legal developments in commodity markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 19:35 IST
CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam to Step Down as Trump Era Begins

Rostin Behnam, the chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), will step down on the day Donald Trump is sworn in as president, according to the agency's spokesperson.

Behnam's resignation on January 20 will allow Trump to appoint a new leader more in line with his deregulatory policies. Summer Mersinger or Caroline Pham, both Republican commissioners at the CFTC, are potential interim appointees, while a permanent successor will require Senate approval.

Behnam's tenure saw relatively lenient regulation of the cryptocurrency sector compared to the SEC's approach under Gary Gensler, though CFTC's action against Binance marked a high-profile enforcement. Behnam emphasized the need for comprehensive crypto regulation, while also advancing climate-related market measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025