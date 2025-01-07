CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam to Step Down as Trump Era Begins
Rostin Behnam, chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is set to step down as Donald Trump assumes office. His departure allows Trump to appoint a successor aligned with his deregulatory agenda, amid ongoing discussions about crypto regulation and significant legal developments in commodity markets.
Rostin Behnam, the chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), will step down on the day Donald Trump is sworn in as president, according to the agency's spokesperson.
Behnam's resignation on January 20 will allow Trump to appoint a new leader more in line with his deregulatory policies. Summer Mersinger or Caroline Pham, both Republican commissioners at the CFTC, are potential interim appointees, while a permanent successor will require Senate approval.
Behnam's tenure saw relatively lenient regulation of the cryptocurrency sector compared to the SEC's approach under Gary Gensler, though CFTC's action against Binance marked a high-profile enforcement. Behnam emphasized the need for comprehensive crypto regulation, while also advancing climate-related market measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
