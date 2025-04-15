CCI Evaluates Modern Cost Production Regulations
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is assessing public feedback on proposed regulations for determining production costs. These changes aim to modernize the framework for evaluating predatory pricing, aligning with international standards. CCI remains vigilant in regulating market combinations to guard against anti-competitive practices.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is actively evaluating feedback from stakeholders on proposed regulations concerning the determination of production costs, as revealed by its chief, Ravneet Kaur.
Initiated to refine the framework for assessing predatory pricing, the draft regulations were made public in February, inviting industry input.
In an effort to align with contemporary economic theories and global competition law practices, CCI is thoroughly reviewing these comments to ensure regulations are both effective and relevant.
