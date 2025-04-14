New Regulations to Ensure Accuracy in Gas Metering

The government has unveiled draft regulations requiring comprehensive testing, verification, and stamping of gas meters used in domestic, commercial, and industrial settings. Revealed by the consumer affairs ministry on Monday, this move aims to enhance accuracy and trust in gas measurements.

According to the ministry, verified and stamped gas meters are expected to prevent overcharging and under-measurement, reducing disputes and offering protection against faulty or manipulated devices. These measures are seen as steps towards fair billing, improved energy efficiency, and reduced maintenance costs.

Aligned with the International Organization of Legal Metrology standards, these rules will also introduce a compliance framework for manufacturers and distributors. After consultations with stakeholders, including the Indian Institute of Legal Metrology and industry experts, the ministry announced a transitional period to allow smooth implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)