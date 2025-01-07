Trump's Last-Ditch Appeal: Battle Over Hush Money Conviction

In a bid to avert legal consequences before his inauguration, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is urging a New York court to dismiss his conviction involving hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The state appeals court request follows Justice Juan Merchan's decision to proceed with sentencing despite Trump's legal team's arguments that past presidential immunity should delay the case. Trump's lawyers argue that jail time is unlikely, citing the looming inauguration as a pressing concern.

This case marks the first where a U.S. president, sitting or former, faces criminal conviction. Trump's lawyers plan to appeal, but they face significant hurdles as previous attempts to overturn the jury's decision have been denied, asserting the case concerns Trump's personal actions.

