Left Menu

Trump's Last-Ditch Appeal: Battle Over Hush Money Conviction

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump seeks to overturn a New York court conviction linked to hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Despite his team's efforts, the case's dismissal seems unlikely before Friday's sentencing, days before Trump's inauguration. This marks his last effort to avert legal consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:24 IST
Trump's Last-Ditch Appeal: Battle Over Hush Money Conviction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to avert legal consequences before his inauguration, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is urging a New York court to dismiss his conviction involving hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The state appeals court request follows Justice Juan Merchan's decision to proceed with sentencing despite Trump's legal team's arguments that past presidential immunity should delay the case. Trump's lawyers argue that jail time is unlikely, citing the looming inauguration as a pressing concern.

This case marks the first where a U.S. president, sitting or former, faces criminal conviction. Trump's lawyers plan to appeal, but they face significant hurdles as previous attempts to overturn the jury's decision have been denied, asserting the case concerns Trump's personal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025