Trump's Potential Policy Shift: Erasing Climate, Immigration, and LGBTQ+ Narratives

RICHMOND, Virginia, Jan 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As Donald Trump prepares to possibly assume the presidency again, the U.S. government anticipates a significant shift in policies and language used in official documents. Concerns are mounting over references to climate change, immigration, and LGBTQ+ rights potentially being altered or removed.

Experts, including Gretchen Gehrke from the Environmental Data & Governance Initiative, warn of possible erasures of climate change terms and a move toward vaguer sustainability language. They fear an intensification of information suppression seen in Trump's prior term.

Immigration policies are also expected to revert to using dehumanizing terms such as 'illegal aliens,' potentially harming communities and fostering negative perceptions. Additionally, LGBTQ+ rights could be sidelined, raising alarms among advocates about the erasure of transgender individuals from governmental narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)