Election Fever in Delhi: AAP, BJP, and Congress Gear Up for the 2023 Battle

As Delhi gears up for assembly elections scheduled on February 5, major parties AAP, BJP, and Congress have intensified campaigns to attract voters. With AAP focusing on its decade-long development achievements, the BJP raises corruption allegations, while the Congress aims for a comeback after recent setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 21:54 IST
AAP leader Durgesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The political scene in Delhi is heating up as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak voiced strong confidence in securing a victory in the upcoming assembly elections. Pathak, speaking to ANI, stated that Delhi residents are eager for the polls, hoping for continued development under AAP's leadership. He emphasized that only Arvind Kejriwal's government can deliver essential services like 24-hour free electricity and water, quality education, and healthcare.

The Election Commission dispelled the suspense on Tuesday by declaring that elections will take place on February 5, with results on February 8. Key parties—including the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress—asserted readiness and rolled out voter engagement strategies. Important electoral dates were also announced, including the nomination deadline on January 17 and the withdrawal deadline on January 20.

AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal spoke with optimism about a win in the assembly elections, lauding the excitement and preparedness of AAP workers. Highlighting the upcoming clash between the politics of work and abuse, Kejriwal expressed confidence that Delhi's populace will back AAP's effective governance. AAP leaders urged residents to vote for their developmental achievements. Meanwhile, the BJP intensified anti-AAP rhetoric, challenging their governance amid accusations of corruption, as Congress strives to regain its past glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

