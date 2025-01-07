Trump Urges Congress to Extend Debt Ceiling

President-elect Donald Trump addressed reporters at his Florida resort on Tuesday, expressing a desire for Congress to extend the nation's debt ceiling. With the federal government facing potential default, Trump emphasized the importance of avoiding this financial crisis.

The U.S. debt has surpassed a staggering $36 trillion, prompting concerns from various sectors. Trump's comments come as the Treasury Department employs extraordinary measures to keep the government's finances in check after the last congressional suspension ended in 2023.

As the deadline looms, Trump's call to action highlights the urgency for legislative action to ensure the nation's economic stability and avert a looming default.

(With inputs from agencies.)